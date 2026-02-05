Fire forces evacuation at Pennsylvania hospital

All patients, staff members, and visitors were safely evacuated from Lehigh Valley Hospital in Dickson City, a hospital spokesperson confirmed, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Emergency responders remained on the scene into the early hours of Thursday as efforts continued.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said on the social media platform X that state police, the emergency management agency, and the health department were all involved in responding to the incident.

“Thank you to every first responder running toward danger to help their fellow Pennsylvanians,” Shapiro wrote. “Lori and I are praying for the staff, patients, their families, and the entire community tonight.”

Videos and photos shared online showed flames shooting from the top of what appeared to be the hospital’s Orthopedic Institute.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Dickson City is located about 6 miles (10 kilometers) north of Scranton.

U.S. Representative Rob Bresnahan Jr., whose congressional district includes Dickson City, also expressed gratitude on X, praising first responders and hospital staff for their quick and professional actions that ensured everyone’s safety.