Iran's 10-point deal: what’s inside and will the US sign?

What demands are in Iran’s 10-point plan?

According to state media, Iran will only accept the war’s conclusion once details are finalised in line with a 10-point peace plan reportedly submitted to the White House via Pakistani intermediaries.

The list of 10 points, published by Iranianstate media, include a number of conditions the US has rejected in the past. The plan requires:

The lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions on Iran.

Continued Iranian control over the strait of Hormuz.

US military withdrawal from the Middle East.

An end to attacks on Iran and its allies.

The release of frozen Iranian assets.

A UN security council resolution making any deal binding.

In the version released in Farsi, Iran also included the phrase “acceptance of enrichment” for its nuclear program. But for reasons that remain unclear, that phrase was missing in English versions shared by Iranian diplomats to journalists.

The Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said safe passage through the strait would be allowed under Iranian military management. It wasn’t immediately clear whether that meant Iran would completely loosen its hold on the waterway.

The plan allows Iran and Oman to charge a fee of up to $2m a ship on vessels transiting through the strait, according to reports. Iran would then use the money it raises for reconstruction.

If peace talks fail, Tehran may again seek to close the strait.

Pakistan’s prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, who helped mediate the ceasefire, said in a post on X that he had invited Iranian and US delegations to meet in Islamabad on Friday.

Tehran has said it will participate in the talks. The White House said it is considering in-person talks with Iran but they have not been finalised.