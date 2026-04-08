Ray Stevens Breaks Neck at 87

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Two-time Grammy-winning singer suffered a fall on 29 March and was "briefly hospitalised in the Nashville area and is now recovering at home".

The country star, who is 87, has been advised by doctors to wear a neck brace for "approximately four weeks", News.Az reports, citing Music-News.

"Despite the injury, he remains fully mobile and in good spirits as he continues his recovery," the statement reads.

Stevens' injury comes in the wake of a minor heart attack and surgery in July last year, which was reported by People magazine at the time.

The Streak singer recovered "after undergoing minimally invasive heart surgery", the outlet reported. He went to a Nashville hospital after he "complained of chest pain", where he underwent a heart catheterisation procedure during which he discovered that the chest pain was in fact a heart attack.

While Stevens' surgery was successful, he cancelled his upcoming performances at the time.

Stevens has a forthcoming album, Favourites Old & New, on the cards.

News.Az