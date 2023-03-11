Working Group on Economic Issues held a meeting in Ağdam
Working Group on Economic Issues held a meeting in Ağdam city in order to accelerate economic development and ensure sustainable employment in the territories liberated from occupation, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the de-occupied part of Karabakh Economic Region Emin Huseynov wrote on his Twitter account, News.az reports.