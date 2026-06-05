Major U.S. banks launch blockchain push with shared tokenized network

+ ↺ − 16 px

America's largest financial institutions are preparing a major blockchain initiative that could significantly reshape the future of banking and digital payments.

According to recent reports, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup are working on a shared tokenized deposit network designed to bring blockchain technology into the core of the traditional financial system, News.az reports, citing Coindesk.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Beijing hosts talks with Citigroup and Goldman Sachs leaders

Seaport Therapeutics raises $255 million in IPO

Kering shares fall after Gucci sales drop 8%

Citi profit jumps 42% as trading boom lifts earnings

The initiative marks one of the most significant moves by established banks into blockchain based infrastructure and reflects growing competition between traditional finance and the rapidly expanding digital asset sector.

The proposed platform would allow bank deposits to be transformed into digital tokens that can move across a blockchain network while remaining fully regulated within the banking system. Unlike cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or privately issued stablecoins, these tokenized deposits would continue to represent traditional bank money and remain subject to existing banking regulations and protections.

Financial institutions believe that tokenized deposits could provide many of the advantages associated with digital assets while maintaining the stability and trust of the conventional banking system. These benefits include faster transaction processing, reduced settlement times, lower operational costs and around the clock availability.

Competition from stablecoins accelerates change

The banking industry's growing interest in blockchain technology comes at a time when stablecoins are becoming increasingly influential in global finance. Stablecoins are digital assets linked to traditional currencies and are widely used for payments, trading and cross border transactions.

As stablecoin adoption continues to rise, major banks face pressure to modernize their own payment systems. Industry executives increasingly view blockchain technology not as a threat but as an opportunity to improve efficiency and maintain competitiveness.

By creating a shared tokenized network, banks hope to provide customers with the speed and flexibility offered by digital assets while keeping transactions within a regulated environment.

A new era of banking infrastructure

The proposed network is expected to operate continuously, allowing transactions to be settled instantly regardless of weekends, holidays or traditional banking hours.

This capability could transform how corporations manage liquidity and conduct international business. Companies would be able to move funds more efficiently between financial institutions, reducing delays that often occur in existing payment systems.

The initiative could also help streamline cross border transactions, an area where traditional banking infrastructure has long faced criticism for being slow and expensive.

Tokenization becomes Wall Street's next major trend

The project reflects a broader movement toward the tokenization of financial assets. Tokenization involves representing real world assets as digital tokens on a blockchain network.

Financial institutions increasingly believe that tokenization can improve transparency, efficiency and accessibility across a wide range of markets. In recent years, banks have experimented with tokenized bonds, digital securities, tokenized money market funds and blockchain based payment systems.

Many industry analysts view tokenization as one of the most important financial innovations since the development of electronic trading platforms.

JPMorgan, Bank of America and Citi expand digital ambitions

JPMorgan has emerged as one of the leading global banks in blockchain adoption, investing heavily in digital payment technologies and tokenized financial products.

Bank of America has also accelerated its digital asset strategy, expanding internal capabilities related to tokenized assets and blockchain based services.

Citigroup has repeatedly highlighted the importance of developing interoperable blockchain systems that can connect different institutions and markets rather than creating isolated digital ecosystems.

Together, the involvement of these banking giants demonstrates that blockchain technology is moving beyond experimentation and becoming an increasingly important part of mainstream finance.

Future of finance taking shape

The development of a shared tokenized deposit network could represent a turning point for the banking industry. Rather than competing directly against blockchain technology, major financial institutions are increasingly incorporating it into their own infrastructure.

If successful, the initiative could pave the way for broader adoption of tokenized money and digital financial services across global markets. It would also reinforce the growing belief among banking leaders that blockchain technology will play a central role in the future of payments, settlements and financial transactions.

As the race to modernize financial infrastructure intensifies, the world's largest banks appear determined to ensure they remain at the center of the next generation of global finance.

News.Az