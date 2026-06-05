Crypto market suffers worst week since 2024 as Bitcoin and Ethereum approach key levels

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The cryptocurrency market has endured its most difficult week since July 2024, with major digital assets experiencing sharp declines amid growing investor uncertainty and increased market volatility.

Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, have fallen toward critical support levels, raising concerns about the possibility of further losses in the coming days, News.az reports, citing Binance.

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What are analysts forecasting for the crypto market today?

The latest selloff has erased billions of dollars from the overall cryptocurrency market and triggered a wave of liquidations across both retail and institutional trading positions. Analysts say the downturn reflects a combination of macroeconomic concerns, risk aversion among investors and growing pressure on speculative assets.

Bitcoin under pressure

Bitcoin, which remains the dominant force in the digital asset market, has faced significant selling pressure throughout the week. The cryptocurrency has struggled to maintain momentum as traders reassess expectations regarding global economic conditions and monetary policy.

Market observers note that Bitcoin is now approaching a technical zone closely watched by investors. If support levels fail to hold, additional selling could accelerate as algorithmic trading systems and leveraged positions react to market movements.

Despite the recent weakness, many long term investors continue to view Bitcoin as a strategic asset with strong potential over the coming years. However, short term sentiment has clearly deteriorated, leading to increased caution across the market.

Ethereum faces similar challenges

Ethereum has also experienced substantial losses, reflecting broader weakness across the cryptocurrency sector. The second largest digital asset has seen declining investor appetite as traders move capital toward safer assets amid heightened uncertainty.

Ethereum's performance is particularly important because it serves as the foundation for a large portion of the decentralized finance ecosystem and many blockchain based applications. A prolonged decline in Ethereum could therefore have broader implications for the digital asset industry.

Technical analysts indicate that Ethereum is nearing key support levels that may determine whether the market stabilizes or enters a deeper correction phase.

Altcoins hit even harder

While Bitcoin and Ethereum have suffered notable declines, many smaller cryptocurrencies have experienced even steeper losses. Several alternative digital assets have posted double digit percentage declines within days as investors reduce exposure to higher risk investments.

Historically, periods of weakness in Bitcoin often result in larger losses among altcoins. This pattern appears to be repeating itself as traders seek relative safety in more established digital assets.

The selloff has also affected sectors such as decentralized finance, blockchain gaming and tokenized asset platforms, many of which have seen sharp reductions in market value.

Investor sentiment turns cautious

Market sentiment has shifted significantly over the past week. Fear indicators across the cryptocurrency sector have risen as investors become increasingly concerned about short term price direction.

Institutional investors, who played a major role in previous market rallies, have also adopted a more cautious stance. Trading volumes remain elevated, but much of the activity has been driven by defensive positioning and risk reduction rather than new investment inflows.

Analysts believe that uncertainty surrounding global financial markets has contributed to the recent weakness. Cryptocurrencies are often viewed as risk assets, making them vulnerable during periods of economic uncertainty.

Long term outlook remains intact

Despite the current downturn, many industry experts argue that the broader long term outlook for digital assets remains positive. Institutional adoption continues to expand, blockchain technology is gaining wider acceptance and governments around the world are developing clearer regulatory frameworks for the sector.

Supporters of cryptocurrencies point out that previous market corrections have often been followed by periods of renewed growth. Bitcoin and Ethereum have both experienced multiple significant downturns throughout their history before reaching new highs.

For now, however, traders remain focused on whether key technical support levels can hold. The coming days may prove crucial in determining whether the current decline develops into a broader market correction or becomes another temporary setback in the evolution of the digital asset industry.

Market enters critical phase

With Bitcoin and Ethereum hovering near important price thresholds, the cryptocurrency market has entered a critical stage. Investor confidence, trading volumes and broader economic developments are likely to play decisive roles in shaping the next market move.

As volatility remains elevated, analysts expect continued sharp price swings and increased attention from both institutional and retail investors. Whether the market finds stability or experiences another wave of selling pressure could determine the direction of digital assets for the remainder of the summer.

News.Az