World Court to rule in Ukraine case against Russia on March 16
- 14 Mar 2022 20:26
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- 171493
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/world-court-to-rule-in-ukraine-case-against-russia-on-march-16-2 Copied
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday said it would rule in the case that Ukraine has brought against Russia on March 16, News.az reports.
In a hearing which was boycotted by Russia on March 7, Ukraine asked the court to order Russia to cease military activities because it said the invasion was based on a faulty interpretation of the UN genocide treaty.