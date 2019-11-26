Yandex metrika counter

World E-Commerce Eurasia Forum 2019 kicks off in Baku

The World E-Commerce Eurasia Forum 2019 kicked off as part of the StartupFest 2019 in Baku.

The forum aims to contribute to the development of e-commerce infrastructure in Azerbaijan, promote and support relevant startups in this field.

Local producers and business subjects will get information about the latest applications in the world trends and practical solutions in the themes of e-commerce and e-export during the event.  

