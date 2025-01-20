World leaders respond to Trump's return as US president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Leaders from across the globe responded to Donald Trump's return to the White House on Monday, extending congratulations and emphasizing the importance of maintaining positive relations with the unpredictable leader, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Here are some of the first reactions after Trump took the oath of office for a second term:"President Trump is always decisive, and the peace through strength policy he announced provides an opportunity to strengthen American leadership and achieve a long-term and just peace, which is the top priority," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.NATO chief Mark Rutte said Trump's return "will turbo-charge defence spending and production" at the alliance."I believe that working together again we will raise the US-Israel alliance to even greater heights," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding "the "best days of our alliance are yet to come"."The EU looks forward to working closely with you to tackle global challenges," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X. "Together, our societies can achieve greater prosperity and strengthen their common security.""I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world," said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulating his "dear friend" Trump."We are strongest when we work together, and I look forward to working with President Trump," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, adding -- after Trump threatened to impose 25-percent tariffs on Canadian imports -- that "Canada and the United States have the world's most successful economic partnership.""The US is our closest ally and the aim of our policy is always a good transatlantic relationship," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

News.Az