World’s largest Legoland opens in Shanghai, welcomes tourists with 85-foot Lego giant

The world’s largest Legoland officially opened its doors to visitors on Saturday, marking the first Legoland resort in China.

Guests were welcomed by “Dada,” a towering 26-meter (85-foot) Lego man, as they entered the vibrant theme park, which was built using an astonishing 85 million Lego bricks, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

Developed by Merlin Entertainments and the LEGO Group in partnership with the Shanghai government, the resort boasts a wide range of attractions, including Miniland, a Lego-built showcase of global landmarks. Chinese icons like Beijing’s Temple of Heaven and Shanghai’s Bund waterfront are featured, along with a Lego-style boat tour through a traditional water town.

Women look at a giant Lego character at Legoland Shanghai a day before it opens to the public in Shanghai, China/AP Photo

The grand opening included live performances featuring popular Legoland characters. Ticket prices range from $44 (319 yuan) to $84 (599 yuan).

A child uses a magnifying glass to look at Lego characters at the hotel in Legoland Shanghai/AP Photo

