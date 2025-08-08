Xi orders ‘all-out’ rescue as deadly floods hit Northwest China

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Xi Jinping has ordered full-scale rescue operations in northwest China after torrential rains triggered flash floods in Gansu province, killing at least 10 people and leaving 33 missing.

The sudden downpours, which began Thursday evening, inundated Yuzhong county, stranding around 4,000 residents, state broadcaster CCTV reported. In some mountainous areas, rainfall reached 195 mm in just hours — more than half the county’s typical annual total, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Situated on the fragile loess plateau, Yuzhong is highly susceptible to landslides and flooding when its loose soil becomes saturated. Videos from state media showed muddy water rushing down roads and uprooted trees scattered along hillsides.

Xi urged authorities to prioritize locating the missing, relocating those in danger, reducing casualties, and restoring transport and communications. He also warned local officials against complacency amid a rise in extreme weather events linked to climate change.

Recent heavy rains and floods have killed at least 60 people across northern China since late July. The National Development and Reform Commission has allocated 100 million yuan ($13.9 million) for emergency relief in Gansu, part of a broader 6 billion yuan disaster relief fund announced since April.

