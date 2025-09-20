XRP news and price analysis, Bitcoin tumbles to start the week and Remittix skyrockets after huge updates

XRP news and price analysis, Bitcoin tumbles to start the week and Remittix skyrockets after huge updates

+ ↺ − 16 px

The week for digital assets started on a volatile note as the Bitcoin Price fell slightly while XRP News reported new selling pressure. Bitcoin stands at $114,875.99, decreasing by 0.71%, with XRP oscillating to $3.00 after a 1.29% loss.

While the market had a rough ride, there is a project that just cannot stop making the headlines, Remittix (RTX), which has now released its Beta Wallet, reached a #1 ranking in CertiK Skynet and confirmed major CEX listings.

Bitcoin and XRP Show Pressure in Early Trading

After rising last week, the price of bitcoin has since declined, but it is still backed by a $2.28 trillion market valuation and robust trading volume above $49 billion. Even though Bitcoin is still the foundation of the cryptocurrency market, short-term movements are still influenced by volatility.

Meanwhile, XRP News reflects similar challenges. XRP fell 1.29% in the past day, fueled by turnover of $6.11 billion. Despite this, XRP continues to maintain its relevance as one of the top payment-focused cryptocurrencies, though competition is intensifying from upcoming projects like Remittix, a cross-chain DeFi project focused on real-world payments.

Remittix Beta Wallet Goes Live

Unlike speculative tokens, Remittix is offering useful infrastructure. The project has now officially launched its Beta Wallet, which is live for users worldwide. The wallet offers direct crypto-to-bank transfers in more than 30 countries, supports more than 40 cryptocurrencies and 30 fiat currencies, and enables real-time FX conversion at open rates.

The wallet is a game-changer for early-stage crypto investment, and it gives Remittix (RTX) an adoption edge in terms of functionality. Investors can now buy RTX tokens at $0.1080, with more than $25,8 million raised and 664 million tokens sold.

Verified by CertiK and Ranked #1

One of the notable updates was that Remittix's team was verified by CertiK, the premier blockchain security auditor. More impressively, Remittix is now ranked #1 on CertiK Skynet for pre-launch tokens, reflecting high credibility in a crowded space.

Exchange Listings and Community Growth

Remittix is listed with confirmed liquidity. The first CEX listing to be announced was BitMart, with a secondary listing on LBank following surpassing $22 million in presale funding. These listings put RTX alongside other high-growth crypto projects in being ready for mainstream trading access.

Riding momentum, Remittix has also launched a referral program recently that rewards users with 15% of presale purchase referrals in USDT, withdrawable on a daily basis.

Key Highlights for Investors:

Raised over $25,8 million with 664 million+ tokens sold

Beta Wallet live with global cross-border use case

Verified and ranked #1 by CertiK

CEX listings on BitMart and LBank confirmed

$250,000 giveaway and referral program live now

While Bitcoin Price and XRP News point towards volatility, Remittix is setting itself apart with real-world progress. With a live Beta Wallet, tier-one security acknowledgement and confirmed exchange listings, RTX is among the leading crypto presale 2025 contenders.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az