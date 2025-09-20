XRP news today, BTC price prediction & September hottest crypto buys 

+ ↺ − 16 px

XRP is holding near $3 as speculation over a possible 2025 ETF approval grows, while Bitcoin trades above $115,000 with steady support.

Yet the spotlight this September is on Remittix (RTX), the PayFi altcoin ranked #1 on CertiK and gaining investors with its wallet beta, referral program, and adoption-driven utility. Analysts say RTX is shaping up as the breakout presale of 2025.

XRP News Today

Source: TradingView

XRP sits in the low $3s. Dip buyers keep stepping in just under $3, while rallies fade near $3.07. If bids keep soaking up weakness, chart watchers look to the mid $3s as the next checkpoint.

Regulation is the swing factor. Until guidance is clearer, many keep position sizes tight despite the chatter around a potential fund listing.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

Source: TradingView

Bitcoin is near $63,000 after a volatile summer, with analysts debating if it can retest $70,000 before year-end. Halving cycles and ETF approvals support optimism.

In the short term, moves remain tied to macro conditions. Institutional inflows give resilience, but traders seeking higher returns are shifting focus to altcoins.

Why Remittix Is The Hottest Crypto Buy

Remittix is quickly standing out by addressing global payment challenges that legacy cryptos have not solved. Its PayFi network allows crypto transfers that settle instantly as local currency in bank accounts across more than 30 countries. With negligible fees, it provides a practical solution for freelancers, families, and businesses needing affordable cross-border transactions.

The presale has surpassed $25.9M with over 664M tokens sold, underscoring strong investor demand. Confidence has grown with a live BitMart listing, confirmed LBank approval, and full CertiK verification. Most notably, Remittix is ranked #1 on CertiK for pre-launch tokens, a recognition that strengthens its credibility and positions it as a trusted choice for investors.

The wallet beta is now live, with community members actively testing real-time transfers. A referral program also pays 15% of every presale purchase in USDT, claimable daily, providing both instant rewards and viral adoption momentum.

Key Highlights of Remittix:

Wallet beta now live

Crypto-to-fiat transfers across 30+ countries

Zero FX fees with instant settlement

$25.9M+ raised and 664M+ tokens sold

BitMart listing live, LBank confirmed

CertiK verification + ranked #1 pre-launch token

$250K giveaway live

15% referral rewards in USDT, claimable daily

Conclusion

XRP news and Bitcoin price predictions keep these tokens in the spotlight, but September’s most powerful momentum is with Remittix.

With its wallet beta, global payments utility, and CertiK recognition, RTX is emerging as the top presale of 2025 and a strong candidate for explosive gains.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az