Yemeni drones target Israeli amid escalating confrontation

Reports said warning systems were also triggered in Wadi Araba following the attack. The Israeli military, repeating its usual claims, alleged that its air defenses intercepted the drone launched from Yemen.

No immediate statement has been issued by Yemeni Armed Forces. They have repeatedly stressed that operations against the Zionist enemy will intensify in defense of Gaza, in retaliation for Israeli crimes in Yemen, and in solidarity with Palestinian resistance.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni Foreign Ministry condemned the UN Security Council and international organizations for double standards and submission to US pressure, asserting Yemen’s unwavering commitment to defending its sovereignty and standing with Gaza.

In response to a recent Security Council press release on the detention of UN staff in Yemen, the ministry declared that while the council sheds tears for spies operating under diplomatic cover, it remains silent on Israeli war crimes against Yemen, including the assassination of the prime minister of the National Salvation Government and his aides.

The ministry criticized the council’s failure to issue even one resolution condemning Israeli genocide, starvation campaigns, and systematic targeting of civilians, infrastructure, and humanitarian workers in Gaza, where more than 540 aid personnel have been killed.

Yemen denounced the Security Council as a pliant tool in US hands, used to shield Israeli atrocities while ignoring the humanitarian catastrophe caused by a decade-long aggression and blockade against Yemen.

The ministry further accused the UN of politicizing aid, suspending assistance to Yemeni provinces due to Yemen’s principled stance in support of Palestine. While reaffirming respect for international conventions on diplomatic immunity, the ministry underlined that Yemeni security services will take all necessary measures to safeguard national stability.

The statement concluded by reiterating Yemen’s categorical rejection of any pressure aimed at weakening its defense of Gaza or compromising its sovereignty.

Earlier reports from Yemeni sources said at least 11 UN staff members were arrested in Sana’a and Hudaydah on suspicion of spying for Israel. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres confirmed the detentions and demanded their unconditional release. The arrests came after a recent Israeli strike on Sana’a that martyred the Yemeni prime minister and several ministers.