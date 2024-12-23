Zelenskiy calls Slovak's Fico dependence on Russia 'big security issue' for Europe
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday criticised what he said was Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's lack of desire to end his country's dependency on Russian natural resources as a "big security issue" for Europe and Slovakia, News.az reports citing Reuters.
Zelenskiy made the comments after Fico met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Sunday. Fico said the meeting was in response to talks with Zelenskiy, who he accused of opposing any gas transit through Ukraine to his country.
"His key goal is to deal with Russia, and this is what benefits him. This is indeed a big security issue - both for Slovakia and the entire Europe," Zelenskiy said on X.
"Why is this leader so dependent on Moscow? What is being paid to him, and what does he pay with?" he added.
Ukraine has repeatedly said it would not extend a transit deal for gas flows from Russia to Europe, which expires on Jan. 1. Payments for the gas have helped Russia to wage its almost three-year war in Ukraine, Kyiv says.
