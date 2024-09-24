Zelensky is the greatest salesman in history - Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is none other than "the greatest salesman in history" as he leaves the country with billions of dollars after every visit to the United States, US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said, News.Az reports.

"I think Zelensky is the greatest salesman in history. Every time he comes into the country, he walks away with 60 billion dollars," Trump said at a rally in the state of Pennsylvania.The politician added that Zelensky "wants them [the Democrats] to win this [presidential] election" because he receives financial aid from them. "I would do differently - I will work out peace," Trump promised.Zelensky arrived in the US at the end of last week. US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Zelensky in Washington on September 26.The US presidential election will be held on November 5. Trump is the Republican candidate, while Harris is the Democratic candidate.

