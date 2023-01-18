Zelensky says winter has slowed down progress in the war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the war has not looked good since it began and that the winter has slowed down progress, News.az reports citing CNN.

"The war doesn't look good, it has not been good since the beginning, and in wintertime it slows down for known understandable regions. Everyone gets tired — the nature, the people, and thank God, the enemy too," he said via a translator in response to a question from CNN's Fareed Zakaria after delivering virtual remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

He described the daily fights in the east and that progress has slowed down, but he added that Ukrainians stand strong and united against Russia's invasion.

"We are standing strongly, resolutely. I'm thankful to all of our warriors, the living ones and the ones we have lost for their bravery," he said. "It's really hard, but we are also strong inside the nation ... We are united, we are organized, because we are motivated. It wasn't us who started the war, but it was us who will have to end it."

He thanked the Western allies for their support in ammunition and economy, and said that the continued assistance will ensure that Ukraine succeeds in this war.

News.Az