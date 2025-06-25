Yandex metrika counter

Zelensky swaps military fatigues for black suit at Nato summit

Source: CNN

When Volodymyr Zelensky met Donald Trump at the Oval Office back in February sporting a military-style black sweatshirt, the first thing Trump said to the Ukrainian president was: "You're all dressed up today," , News.az reports citing BBC.

It wasn't smart enough, however, for Brian Glenn, chief White House correspondent for conservative cable network Real America's Voice, who asked Zelensky: "Why don't you wear a suit?"

Zelensky has eschewed suits, button-down shirts and ties since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of his country in 2022.

He says it's a show of solidarity with soldiers fighting the Russian army on the war's front lines.

But today, the Ukrainian leader adopted a more formal outfit, donning a black jacket, trousers and shirt as he met Nato leaders, including Donald Trump.


