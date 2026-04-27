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2026 Coronation
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2026 Coronation
Marina Summers set to host Miss Universe Philippines 2026 coronation
Marina Summers is set to host the Miss Universe Philippines coronation night on May 2 at 7 p.m. at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.
27 Apr 2026-15:58
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