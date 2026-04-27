Marina Summers set to host Miss Universe Philippines 2026 coronation

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Marina Summers is set to host the Miss Universe Philippines coronation night on May 2 at 7 p.m. at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Tickets for the coronation are now available via SM Tickets, News.Az reports, citing GMA Network.

Marina was previously on the Miss Universe Philippines stage as the opening act in 2024, where she performed "AMAFILIPINA." She made "herstory" as the first-ever drag queen to grace the stage of Miss Universe Philippines.

Marina competed in the first season of "Drag Race Philippines," where she was the runner-up. She then placed fourth in the international series, "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Vs. The World."

Meanwhile, Ahtisa Manalo is set to crown her Miss Universe Philippines successor on May 2.

News.Az