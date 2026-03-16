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Al Garhoud Bridge
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Al Garhoud Bridge
UAE’s main airport back in operation
16 Mar 2026-11:03
Latest News
Iran war puts Gulf economies on brink of historic slump
Breaking
: Israel destroys Khamenei's plane
Fire erupts at UAE’s Fujairah industrial zone after drone strike -
VIDEO
One Island, 90% of Iran’s oil: Why Kharg matters to the world
Breaking:
US jets land in Romania as Middle East tensions surge
Singapore Airlines reroutes flights as Middle East crisis disrupts global air travel
Trump weighs Hormuz coalition, possible Kharg Island seizure
XRP approaches critical 200 EMA level as triangle pattern forms
Breaking: Earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean near Crete
Emergency in Zurich: Swiss Airbus with 209 passengers forced to abort landing
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