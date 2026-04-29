Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal – team news, predicted lineups

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Atletico Madrid and Arsenal meet on Wednesday evening in a high-stakes first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final, with both sides aiming to seize early control of the tie at the Metropolitano Stadium, News.Az reports.

There is a chance Arsenal ends the season without any trophies, despite being involved in four different competitions at the turn of the year.

Match preview

The clash pits two tactically disciplined teams against each other, with Diego Simeone’s Atletico renowned for defensive structure and resilience, while Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal arrive with one of the most consistent European campaigns this season. Arsenal remain unbeaten in the competition so far, underlining their credentials as serious contenders.

Atletico, meanwhile, advanced after a hard-fought aggregate win over Barcelona and will rely heavily on their strong home record in European knockout matches.

Atletico Madrid team news

Simeone faces several selection concerns heading into the first leg. Midfielder Pablo Barrios and defender José María Giménez are ruled out, while doubts remain over players like Ademola Lookman and Dávid Hancko.

Julian Alvarez is expected to return to the starting lineup after a minor issue, likely partnering Antoine Griezmann in attack. The midfield could feature Koke alongside Johnny Cardoso or Marcos Llorente as Atletico look to maintain balance between defense and counterattacks.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal travel to Madrid with a few injury concerns of their own. Jurriën Timber and Mikel Merino are unavailable, while Kai Havertz remains a doubt.

There is better news for Arteta with Bukayo Saka returning to fitness, while Eberechi Eze is expected to be available despite a recent knock.

The Gunners’ squad depth will be tested, but their attacking options remain strong, with Gabriel Martinelli and Viktor Gyökeres likely to lead the line.

Predicted Lineups

Atletico Madrid (4-4-2):

Musso; Molina, Le Normand, Lenglet, Ruggeri; Simeone, Llorente, Koke, Gonzalez; Griezmann, Alvarez

Arsenal (4-2-3-1):

Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapié; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli; Gyökeres

Key battle

The midfield duel between Declan Rice and Koke could prove decisive, as both teams rely on controlling transitions. Atletico will aim to frustrate Arsenal’s attacking rhythm, while the visitors will look to exploit spaces through Saka and Martinelli on the wings.

Outlook

With both sides defensively solid and cautious in approach, the first leg is expected to be tightly contested. Atletico’s home advantage could be crucial, but Arsenal’s European form suggests they are capable of taking a positive result back to London for the return leg.

News.Az