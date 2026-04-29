Australia safety chief gets death threats after ban

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia’s top online safety regulator has revealed she received death threats and a wave of online abuse after introducing a controversial policy to restrict social media access for children under 16.

Julie Inman Grant, head of the country’s eSafety Commission, said the backlash escalated sharply after the new rules were announced. Within a day of public criticism from Elon Musk—who described her as a “censorship commissar”—tens of thousands of posts were directed at her, many of them toxic and some containing credible threats, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Speaking at a public forum on gender equality alongside former Prime Minister Julia Gillard, Inman Grant said the attacks went beyond criticism. She reported being doxed, targeted with manipulated images, and subjected to gender-based harassment.

Her concerns intensified when the threats extended to her family. She said the exposure of personal details forced her to consider whether her work was putting loved ones at risk and how she could ensure their safety.

The commissioner warned that as more women take on leadership and regulatory roles, similar patterns of abuse may become more common. Unlike elected officials, who often receive government-backed protection, regulators currently operate without comparable security measures.

Despite the pressure, Inman Grant said the intimidation has not changed her stance. She emphasized that enforcing online safety laws remains a priority and that such threats would not deter her efforts.

The controversy comes as Australia pushes forward with stricter oversight of digital platforms. Recently, the eSafety Commission issued legally binding transparency notices to major gaming platforms, including Roblox, Minecraft, Fortnite and Steam, amid concerns that such spaces can be exploited by predators and extremist groups.

Australia became the first country to ban social media accounts for users under 16, a move that has sparked global debate. Other countries are now considering similar restrictions, citing growing evidence of the impact of social media on young people’s mental health, development and education.

News.Az