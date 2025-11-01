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Bagher Ghalibaf
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Senior Iranian negotiators landed in Doha on Monday for high-stakes meetings with Qatari mediators, signaling a critical push toward a major breakthrough agreement between Tehran and Washington.26 May 2026-10:11
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Trump says US-Iran talks are “very good” as Tehran reviews peace proposal amid regional tensions. United States President Donald Trump has said that talks with Iran have been “very good” and suggested that a deal to end the conflict could be close, as Tehran continues to review a US peace proposal delivered through mediator Pakistan.07 May 2026-13:00
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Pakistan has confirmed the arrival of a senior Iranian delegation in Islamabad ahead of expected negotiations with the United States.11 Apr 2026-06:08
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U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States will have the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil shipping route, "open fairly soon," while stressing that his "number one" goal in upcoming negotiations with Iran is to ensure that Tehran has "no nuclear weapon."11 Apr 2026-06:00
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The future of Middle East stability has been thrown into deep uncertainty just one day after President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire.09 Apr 2026-05:45
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Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has sharply criticized the European Union for designating the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, accusing the bloc of “supporting terrorism.”30 Jan 2026-12:44
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