Iran officials land in Doha for high-stakes U.S. deal talks

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Senior Iranian negotiators landed in Doha on Monday for high-stakes meetings with Qatari mediators, signaling a critical push toward a major breakthrough agreement between Tehran and Washington.

The high-level Iranian delegation includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the governor of Iran's central bank. The officials convened with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. According to officials briefed on the itinerary, the urgent talks are focused on three friction points: reopening trade through the blocked Strait of Hormuz, the status of Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile, and the potential unfreezing of billions of dollars in Iranian state funds, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The diplomatic push gained immense momentum following optimistic public comments from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his state visit to New Delhi. Rubio hinted to reporters that an agreement regarding maritime transit routes could materialize almost immediately.

"We thought we might have some news last night, maybe today," Secretary Rubio stated, confirming that Washington believes there is "a pretty solid thing on the table" to resolve the shipping crisis. However, he maintained a firm line, warning: "We’re either going to have a good agreement or we’re going to have to deal with it another way."

U.S. President Donald Trump echoed this conditional stance on his Truth Social platform, writing that "the deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal."

Despite the American optimism, Tehran has tried to temper expectations of an immediate signing ceremony. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed that while negotiators have successfully "reached a conclusion on a large portion of the issues," it remains premature to call an official signing imminent.

Current State of Play

While a formal diplomatic breakthrough remains finalized on paper, a delicate military framework has kept regional hostilities at bay while negotiators work behind closed doors:

The Truce: A formal military ceasefire between United States and Iranian forces has successfully held since April 8, though naval forces remain on high alert.

Strait of Hormuz Logistics: Iran continues to maintain strict physical control over shipping traffic moving through the Strait. Baqaei clarified that Tehran plans to continue charging standard maritime management service fees, vehemently rejecting U.S. characterizations that Iran is trying to extort international shipping lanes with illegal transit tolls.

The Regional Coalition: Regional diplomatic involvement reached a peak over the weekend when Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani coordinated a massive joint phone conference with President Trump. The call united leaders from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, Türkiye, and Pakistan to push the economic and maritime agreement over the finish line.

News.Az