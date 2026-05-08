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Banz Monastery
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Banz Monastery
Catacomb saints at Bavaria monastery continue to draw visitors -
VIDEO
Decorated “catacomb saints” at Bavaria’s former Banz monastery continue to attract visitors centuries after they were brought from Rome.
08 May 2026-16:30
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