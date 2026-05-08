Catacomb saints at Bavaria monastery continue to draw visitors - VIDEO

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Decorated “catacomb saints” at Bavaria’s former Banz monastery continue to attract visitors centuries after they were brought from Rome.

At a monastery church in southern Germany, four ornate skeletons have been on display for hundreds of years, preserved and presented as religious relics, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

The remains are richly decorated with silk garments, gold detailing and precious stones, reflecting historical practices in which such relics were venerated and displayed in churches across parts of Europe.

The catacomb saints remain a point of cultural and historical interest, drawing visitors who come to see the unusual and elaborately adorned skeletal displays inside the monastery church.

News.Az