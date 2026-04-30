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Behavior
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Cancer moves through April 30 with heightened emotional awareness, as planetary influences bring attention to both personal needs and external responsibilities. The Moon’s challenging aspect with Jupiter may create a sense of tension between seeking comfort and addressing practical demands.30 Apr 2026-09:15
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A decades-long study in Uganda's Kibale National Park has revealed a rare and lethal "civil war" within the world's largest chimpanzee community. The violent split, involving territorial patrols and deadly attacks on former allies, proves that organized warfare can erupt from shifting social dynamics alone, mirroring the complex and dark side of human behavior.10 Apr 2026-11:24
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A leading molecular biologist who won the Nobel Prize for his research on the mechanisms of smell perception has resigned as co-director of the Zuckerman Institute for Brain Behavior and Mind.25 Feb 2026-23:17
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