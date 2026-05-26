Ben Stiller to star in Netflix celestial drama A Matter of Time

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Netflix has officially greenlit a high-profile feature film titled A Matter of Time, locking in a star-studded, multi-generational cast that includes Ben Stiller, breakout romantic lead Nicholas Galitzine, and rising actress Bella Maclean.

The project marks a major creative partnership between Netflix and Sony Pictures, alongside seasoned producers Debra Hayward and Larry Mark. Taking the director's chair is Harry Bradbeer, the acclaimed visionary behind the Enola Holmes franchise, Fleabag, and Killing Eve. Bradbeer's reputation for blending witty, visual sophistication with raw, intimate human vulnerability makes him an exciting choice to spearhead this unique genre-bending narrative, News.Az reports, citing Art Threat.

Written by a collaborative screenwriting team consisting of Justin Haythe, Madeleine George, and Peter Byrne, A Matter of Time is structured as an unlikely angel narrative. The script follows a celestial messenger sent directly from heaven on a high-stakes mission: to convince a reclusive, hardened man to willingly surrender his life for the greater good. The plot aims to strike a delicate balance between otherworldly fantasy and deeply grounded emotional themes of faith, sacrifice, and romance.

A Massive Year for Stiller: Ben Stiller's involvement highlights his incredibly busy 2026 production slate. Fresh off the continued success of Apple TV+'s Severance, this movie marks his fourth major prestige project currently in motion, alongside Universal's Focker-in-Law and Apple's The Dink. Stiller is expected to serve as the emotional anchor of the film, while Galitzine—hot off his upcoming role in the live-action Masters of the Universe adaptation—signals a prominent generational shift in the story structure.

The film represents a deliberate tactical pivot for Netflix, which is actively investing in faith-forward, spiritual narratives but elevated with top-tier Hollywood pedigree. Rather than dropping the movie into a niche market, the streaming giant is heavily backing the feature to appeal to broad, secular audiences through its distinct romantic elements and premium celestial aesthetic.

News.Az