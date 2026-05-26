India hosts Quad summit: Rubio details new security pacts - VIDEO

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The foreign ministers of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, the United States, India, Australia, and Japan, convened a high-stakes summit at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday, rolling out an aggressive slate of new security, energy, and infrastructure initiatives to stabilize a deteriorating strategic environment.

Presided over by Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, the pivotal meeting arrived amidst mounting global anxieties, specifically addressing acute economic strain in the Indo-Pacific following the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz during the ongoing West Asia crisis. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that the four-nation alliance is rapidly pivoting from a standard diplomatic talking shop into a hyper-focused "forum of action," News.Az reports, citing The Hindu.

The marquee announcement of the summit came from Secretary Rubio, who unveiled the launch of the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Cooperation initiative. The new framework will directly integrate the individual maritime surveillance capabilities of all four countries to drastically enhance real-time intelligence sharing. Alongside an expansion of the existing Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness initiative, Rubio confirmed that India has officially committed to hosting the upcoming iteration of the joint "Quad at Sea Mission."

VIDEO | Delhi: During his opening remarks at the Quad Foreign Minister's Meeting, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, "... Within minutes of being sworn in as the Secretary of State, Quad was one of the first agenda of my first meeting... Our goal, collectively over the last… pic.twitter.com/j16Uno6iEu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 26, 2026

A Historic Port Alliance: Moving beyond defense, the alliance announced its strongest-ever joint commitment to the Pacific Islands via the newly minted "Quad: Ports of the Future" partnership. Designed to address severe infrastructure deficits, the initiative will launch its very first cooperative construction project in Fiji, marking the first time the four nations have combined resources to develop civilian port infrastructure.

The summit also addressed the vulnerabilities of global supply chains and manufacturing chokepoints. To mitigate these risks, the ministers finalized the Quad Critical Minerals Framework. This specialized economic pact will guide member states as they utilize domestic policy tools and coordinate joint investments to secure supply chains across mineral mining, processing, and recycling. Furthermore, Rubio introduced a parallel Indo-Pacific energy security initiative aimed at enhancing regional resilience through shared technological development and emergency response drills.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong noted that the Indo-Pacific is navigating a period of "accelerating contest" and economic stress, validating US diplomatic efforts to restore freedom of navigation across blocked global trade routes. Wong added that Australia would initially take the lead in coordinating the newly announced maritime surveillance patrols across the Indian Ocean. Additionally, she revealed that the alliance is launching a combined law enforcement initiative to crack down on sophisticated digital scam centers operating out of Southeast Asia.

#WATCH | At Quad Foreign Ministers' meet in Delhi, Foreign Minister of Japan Toshimitsu Motegi says, "This Quad meeting signifies the firm message to the world that Quad will strongly promote cooperation to realise free and open Indo-Pacific...The Indo-Pacific nations should… pic.twitter.com/zbLX41Lurl — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2026

Reflecting on the geopolitical friction, Minister Jaishankar reaffirmed that the four democratic, market-driven nations share an undeniable responsibility to protect safe, unimpeded maritime commerce under international law. In light of recent global volatility, Jaishankar stated that the ministers devoted significant time to counter-terrorism strategy, emphasizing that "nations subject to terrorist attacks have the right to defend themselves," while predicting that the Indo-Pacific will only grow in global importance.

VIDEO | Delhi: During her opening remarks at the Quad Foreign Minister's Meeting, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong says, "... Dr Jaishankar made a point in our one of the earlier Quad in Washington, about doing what we can, together, to ensure that the Indo-Pacific and the… pic.twitter.com/Slu53kS8dp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 26, 2026

News.Az