Amy Adams and Javier Bardem's 'Cape Fear' gets release date

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The highly anticipated psychological thriller series Cape Fear, starring Academy Award nominee Amy Adams and Oscar winner Javier Bardem, has officially locked in its premiere date for June 4, 2026.

The television miniseries, adapted by showrunner Nick Antosca, marks a major milestone in entertainment history, bringing together legendary filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg as executive producing directors. The series is based on John D. MacDonald’s classic 1957 novel The Executioners, which famously inspired two iconic big-screen film adaptations: J. Lee Thompson’s 1962 original and Scorsese's own hit 1991 cinematic remake, News.Az reports, citing TOI.

The 2026 iteration subverts the traditional story by centering on a seemingly normal, successful married couple who are both attorneys. Their upscale, quiet lives are thrown into total disarray when a violent criminal they legally helped put away is released from prison with a burning desire for retribution. As a dangerous game of psychological cat-and-mouse unfolds, the family begins to fracture under the weight of trauma, guilt, and survival instincts.

A Star-Studded Ensemble: Javier Bardem steps into the legendary, menacing role of antagonist Max Cady—previously portrayed by Robert De Niro and Robert Mitchum. Amy Adams anchors the series alongside Patrick Wilson, who plays attorney Tom Bowden. Rising star Lily Collias will play their daughter, Natalie Bowden.

The supporting cast features an impressive lineup of veteran actors, including CCH Pounder as Noa Toussaint, Jullian Dulce Vida as Byron French, Anna Baryshnikov, Jamie Hector, and Margarita Levieva.

Rather than focusing entirely on standard slasher-thriller tropes, this premium miniseries is designed to lean heavily into domestic tension. Showrunners have promised a deeply psychological exploration of toxic obsession, institutional morality, and the dangerously thin line that separates the legal system from illegal vengeance.

News.Az