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Western Australian Governor Chris Dawson has officially inaugurated the 2026 Indian Ocean Defence and Security (IODS) Conference and Exhibition in Perth, a high-profile summit designed to cement the state's position as the primary strategic anchor for Indo-Pacific defense operations.

Organized by Defence West, the premier event unites influential decision-makers spanning international governments, military branches, private defense industries, and academic institutions. This year's program places a heavy emphasis on regional maritime security and the ongoing evolution of the AUKUS security pact, News.Az reports, citing the Government House Western Australia.

Addressing an international delegation of global experts, Governor Dawson emphasized that the summit is taking place at a critical geopolitical juncture.

"This is our part of the world," Governor Dawson stated during his opening address. "And it is such a time as this when those shared capabilities must be strengthened. The commitment of the nations represented in this conference is not merely transactional. We need each other."

The conference features a star-studded lineup of senior ministers and naval commanders who are actively shaping modern naval warfare and defense logistics. Key dignitaries and speakers attending the Perth summit include:

Richard Marles – Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence

Vice Admiral Mark Hammond – Chief of Navy, Royal Australian Navy

Vice Admiral Justin Jones – Commander Joint Operations, Australian Defence Force

Admiral Stephen Koehler – Commander, United States Pacific Fleet

Vice Admiral Yasuhiro Kunimi – Vice Chief of Staff, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

Photo: Government House Western Australia

Photo: Government House Western Australia

Photo: Government House Western Australia

The presence of top-tier American and Japanese naval leadership alongside Australian officials underscores the growing strategic synchronization between trilateral partners in the Indian and Pacific Oceans. Governor Dawson reassured the visiting delegates that the host nation possesses the industrial maturity and scientific talent required to meet emerging military challenges, declaring that Australian industry, scientists, and engineers stand world-class and ready to cooperate.

News.Az