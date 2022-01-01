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Bennett
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Former Israeli prime ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, both strong supporters of settlement expansion and Greater Israel, announced on Sunday the merger of their parties into a unified electoral list called Beyahad — meaning "together" in Hebrew — with Bennett set to lead it in the 2026 election.27 Apr 2026-18:57
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A nursery worker in Bristol, England, has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for sexually abusing children in his care.16 Mar 2026-16:58
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The United Kingdom has condemned Iran’s decision to sentence two British nationals to 10 years in prison, calling the ruling “totally unjustifiable” and pledging continued diplomatic pressure for their release.19 Feb 2026-11:37
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Brian Bennett struck an unbeaten half-century to steer Zimbabwe to 169-2 in their T20 World Cup clash against Australia at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.13 Feb 2026-12:26
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Donald Macdonald, a treasured figure in Australian entertainment and one of the original faces of Play School, has died aged 86 after a courageous battle with cancer.01 Jul 2025-11:50
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"He is in stable condition and will stay at the medical center for continued observation and care," his office stated.20 Apr 2025-17:29
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A newly released image from Jurassic World Rebirth features Scarlett Johansson’s Zora Bennett using advanced tech as she carries out her covert mission to collect dinosaur DNA. The film’s plot follows Zora teaming up with paleontologist Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and leader Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) to secure dinosaur genetic material for a client. Their mission takes an unexpected turn when the Delgado family, led by Reuben (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), crashes their boat on an island after a dinosaur attack, transforming Zora’s task into a high-stakes rescue mission.22 Dec 2024-09:49
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Following the Israeli military's confirmation of the IDF's ground operation, former Prime Minister and MK Naftali Bennett expressed his support for Israeli troops.01 Oct 2024-09:53
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