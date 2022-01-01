A newly released image from Jurassic World Rebirth features Scarlett Johansson’s Zora Bennett using advanced tech as she carries out her covert mission to collect dinosaur DNA. The film’s plot follows Zora teaming up with paleontologist Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and leader Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) to secure dinosaur genetic material for a client. Their mission takes an unexpected turn when the Delgado family, led by Reuben (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), crashes their boat on an island after a dinosaur attack, transforming Zora’s task into a high-stakes rescue mission.

22 Dec 2024-09:49