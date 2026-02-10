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Bmw X3
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Bmw X3
BMW fire risk
: 90,000 vehicles recalled
10 Feb 2026-12:53
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Russia may ban fuel exports if prices surge
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Shell says attack on Ras Laffan damaged Pearl GTL facility
Saudi port of Yanbu halts oil loadings after attack
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