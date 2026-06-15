LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2026: June 15 matches, scores, and key moments

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The excitement is heating up on Day 5 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a packed Monday schedule featuring tournament heavyweights, dark horses, and thrilling cross-continental matchups.





Own Goal by Mohamed Hany, Egypt. Belgium 1, Egypt 1.

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23:25

Egypt has taken a shocking 1-0 lead over Belgium in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group G opening match in Seattle, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The breakthrough came in the 19th minute when midfielder Emam Ashour unleashed a spectacular right-footed strike from outside the penalty box, burying the ball into the bottom-left corner of the net. The brilliant goal was orchestrated by Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah, who provided the precise assist on his 34th birthday.

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23:00

Belgium and Egypt have officially kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup journeys at the Seattle Stadium in Washington, USA. The highly anticipated Group G clash is currently live.

The match carries immense narrative weight, particularly for Egyptian talisman Mohamed Salah, who celebrates his 34th birthday today as he leads the Pharaohs in search of their first-ever World Cup match victory. Meanwhile, Belgium’s Red Devils enter the tournament on the back of a formidable 13-match unbeaten run, looking to put their disappointing group-stage exit from Qatar 2022 firmly behind them.

Lineups

Both teams have deployed matching 4-2-3-1 formations for this opening fixture:

Belgium XI: Thibaut Courtois (GK); Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Brandon Mechele, Timothy Castagne; Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans; Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne, Jérémy Doku; Charles De Ketelaere.

Egypt XI: Mostafa Shobeir (GK); Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Hamdy Fathy, Ahmed Fatouh; Mohanad Lasheen, Marwan Attia; Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour, Mostafa Ziko; Omar Marmoush.

Group G action will continue later today when the remaining two teams in the group, Iran and New Zealand, face off in Los Angeles.

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22:00

Spain’s powerhouse offense was left completely frustrated as a resilient Cabo Verde side held them to a gritty 0-0 draw. Despite a relentless second-half onslaught and a flurry of late tactical changes, the European giants simply could not find a way past Cape Verde's disciplined defensive wall, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The second half was a story of endless Spanish pressure and agonizing missed opportunities. Spain's midfield heavily controlled the tempo, with Fabián Ruiz unleashing multiple dangerous long-range efforts early in the half and Mikel Oyarzabal consistently threatening in the box. Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha put on a clinic under pressure, denying a crucial Ruiz header in the 56th minute and a brilliant Marc Cucurella effort late in the game.

Hoping to break the deadlock, Spain brought on heavy hitters like Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, and Nico Williams. The tactical shift nearly paid off in stoppage time. Yamal injected late energy into the attack, having a shot blocked before delivering a pinpoint cross in the 95th minute to Oyarzabal, whose final header agonizingly missed the target.

Cabo Verde was not without its own moments of brilliance. They defended heroically, absorbing countless corners and blocks led by Diney Borges. They even threatened a late shock victory when Borges forced a crucial save from Spain's Unai Simón in the 91st minute.

Despite an intense five minutes of added time and a late yellow card for Pedri out of pure frustration, Cabo Verde held their ground perfectly to secure a monumental scoreless draw.

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21:00

First-Half Highlights

While Spain predictably controlled the tempo and dominated possession throughout the opening 45 minutes, they struggled to break down a heavily disciplined and highly organized Cape Verde defense. The African side lined up in a compact 5-4-1 structure, frustrating the Spanish attack and utilizing quick counters to keep the favorites honest, News.Az reports, citing Olympics.

The closing minutes of the half saw a flurry of pressure from Spain, creating their best opportunities of the match:

39th Minute: Marc Cucurella delivered a header to Ferran Torres, whose close-range strike rattled off the crossbar. Mikel Oyarzabal followed up with a looping header from the rebound, forcing an excellent fingertip save over the top from Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha.

45+2 Minute: Aymeric Laporte connected with a dangerous corner delivered by Pedri, but his glancing header was denied by a diving save from Vozinha at the bottom-left corner.

45+4 Minute: Just before the whistle, Mikel Oyarzabal missed to the right with a close-range header following a well-placed cross from Marcos Llorente.

16th Minute: Cape Verde defender Sidny Cabral received the first booking of the match, collecting a yellow card after accidentally catching Marcos Llorente in the face during a challenge.

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18:10

Pre-tournament favorites Spain kick off the action against a resilient Cabo Verde in Group H, looking to make an immediate statement. Meanwhile, European giants Belgium launch their campaign against a dangerous Egypt side in Group G, News.Az reports, citing Olympics.

The action continues as Saudi Arabia clashes with Uruguay in a crucial Group H battle, before the day wraps up with an intriguing Group G showdown between Iran and New Zealand.

Track all the action as it happens with real-time updates and live scores from every match.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Monday, June 15 match schedule

Spain vs. Cabo Verde (Group H)

Kick-off: 12:00 local time (Atlanta) / 16:00 GMT

Belgium vs. Egypt (Group G)

Kick-off: 12:00 local time (Seattle) / 19:00 GMT

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay (Group H)

Kick-off: 18:00 local time (Miami) / 22:00 GMT

Iran vs. New Zealand (Group G)

Kick-off: 18:00 local time (Los Angeles) / 01:00 GMT (Tuesday, June 16)

Looking ahead: The intense group stage battles pave the way for the high-stakes knockout rounds. The Round of 32 officially begins on Sunday, June 28.

News.Az