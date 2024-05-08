China bets on industrial innovation

+ ↺ − 16 px

This reflects the strategic decision of the Communist Party of China and the government to focus efforts on scientific and technological innovations and industrial modernization. This approach involves not only increasing the research budget but also investing in training personnel and creating necessary infrastructure. Additionally, China is actively developing new technologies in areas such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, the Internet of things, new energy sources, and new materials, which are the key drivers of future economic growth.One of the prominent examples of success in the technology sector in 2023 was the launch of the Shenzhou-17 spacecraft and the first flight of the Chinese passenger airplane C919, which demonstrated China's significant achievements in high technology. China intends to use these and other scientific and technological innovations to stimulate industrial development, create new industries, and models of economic growth. This involves both revolutionary technologies and the development of new productive forces.Given China's activity in the international community, its science and technology policy this year will depend not only on domestic factors but also on international ones. Changes in policy could occur at any moment and will be determined by both the current state of the domestic economy and the international situation.China continues to pay special attention to the development of artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies, which has already led to increased production efficiency and economic growth. At the same time, technological progress makes it necessary to address social issues such as employment restructuring. Therefore, it is important to balance between innovative development and social stability while ensuring an improvement in the living conditions of the population.Amid difficulties in the global economic recovery, the Chinese economy demonstrates steady growth and a trend towards improving economic indicators. The country has made significant progress in creating a modern industrial system and implementing breakthrough scientific and technological projects. These achievements confirm the government's strategy of long-term support for innovations as the basis for high-quality economic development.This year, China will continue to focus on the development of cutting-edge technologies and new productive forces. Special attention is expected to be paid to the green industry, new energy sources such as photovoltaics and lithium batteries, as well as the development of biotechnologies and quantum computing. These directions will not only become new points of economic growth but also contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of the Chinese industry on the global market.In light of global challenges and increasing competition, China remains committed to strengthening its scientific and technological capacity, which will allow it to adapt to the changing conditions of the international economy and politics. The country also actively supports private enterprises and the entire society in investing in new technologies, which contributes to the democratization of innovations and their application in various areas of life.By prioritizing science and technology, China aims not only to modernize its industry but also to create a sustainable, innovative economy capable of long-term development. This strategic direction will undoubtedly remain unchanged in the coming years, as the country continues to increase its scientific and technological capacity, thereby strengthening its position on the global stage. This endeavour not only strengthens China's economic positions on the global stage but also sets new standards in the global scientific and technological race. Investment in science and technology today is an investment in the country's future, defining its role and place in the global community tomorrow.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az