Azerbaijan Naval Forces' military unit celebrates its establishment day - VIDEO

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity and independence of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.Representatives of the Defense Ministry, families of Shehids (Martyrs) and personnel of the military unit took part in the event.The event provided detailed information about the history of the formation of the military unit and its combat path. It was noted that dozens of servicemen of the military unit were awarded with various orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan for their well-executed tasks during the battles for the liberation of the lands.The congratulations of the Defense Minister were conveyed to the personnel of the military unit. It was highlighted that the Azerbaijan Army is strengthening day by day and its combat capability is increased under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.The distinguished servicemen were awarded with honorary diplomas and valuable gifts.After the speeches the servicemen solemnly marched in front of the grandstand.The event participants were presented with an exhibition of weapons and equipment used by the military unit. Later, exemplary performances of marines were watched.In the end, the team of the Ganja Garrison Ideological and Cultural Center performed patriotic songs.

