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Cargo Vessels
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The United States attacked two civilian cargo boats travelling from the Omani coast to Iran, killing at least five people on board, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing a military source.05 May 2026-10:35
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Today, ships were largely steering clear of the Strait of Hormuz following an escalation over the weekend, in which Iran reportedly fired warning shots at vessels and the U.S. military seized an Iranian cargo ship.20 Apr 2026-18:41
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The Iranian government has issued a formal clarification regarding the transit of Chinese vessels through the Strait of Hormuz after a high-profile incident involving a Chinese-flagged cargo ship.19 Apr 2026-17:41
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