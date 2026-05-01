Charles De Gaulle Aircraft Carrier

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Indian FM official: We want to establish transport links between the port of Chabahar and Armenia
Iranian source denies Axios report of understanding with US to end war
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President of Armenia: It will become more difficult to ensure further economic growth in Armenia
Inessa Kudruk: Belarus hands protest note to Armenia -
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Ryanair to close Thessaloniki Airport base in Greece
Iran reviews US proposal to end war, ministry says
Ukraine rejects Russia’s Victory Day ceasefire plan
EU tech ban on China could cost $400bn, study says
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