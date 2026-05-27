XRP may hit $20! Traders predict - VIDEO

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XRP slid lower on Tuesday as optimism surrounding recent U.S. crypto legislation continued to fade, even as some traders projected the cryptocurrency could eventually rally toward the $20 level.

The token traded around $1.33 during the session, extending losses after failing to hold gains triggered by progress on the Digital Asset Market CLARITY Act in the U.S. Senate. XRP has now returned to the lower end of the trading range that has dominated price action for months, News.az reports.

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Market analysts said the decline highlights growing caution across the broader crypto market, where weak liquidity and fading speculative momentum have limited the impact of positive regulatory developments.

The CLARITY Act, which advanced through the Senate Banking Committee earlier this month, is viewed as a potentially significant step for the digital asset industry because it could formally reinforce XRP’s classification as a commodity rather than a security under federal law.

Despite the regulatory breakthrough, XRP failed to sustain its rally and has remained under pressure as traders reassess the strength of market demand.

Technical analysts noted that XRP continues to trade below several major resistance indicators, including its 50 day and 200 day exponential moving averages, reinforcing bearish sentiment in the short term.

Key support remains in the $1.26 to $1.30 range. Analysts warn that a breakdown below that zone could expose the token to a deeper decline toward $1.11. Some ultra bearish projections even point to the possibility of XRP revisiting the $0.53 area if broader crypto market weakness intensifies.

Still, bullish traders remain active.

A trader on X known as @ninedex23 recently published a long term XRP analysis suggesting the cryptocurrency could eventually reach a primary target of $5 and a stretch target of $20 under an extended bull market scenario.

The forecast is based on long term Fibonacci structures, bullish momentum indicators and historical XRP cycle behavior. According to the analysis, XRP may be forming a setup similar to previous explosive rallies seen during earlier crypto bull markets.

Supporters of the bullish case also point to increasing institutional interest in XRP related investment products, ETF inflows and Ripple’s expanding global payment infrastructure.

However, many analysts remain skeptical that XRP can approach double digit territory in the near future.

Several financial institutions and research firms have issued far more conservative projections for the cryptocurrency. Some forecasts place XRP between $2 and $8 by the end of 2026 under favorable market conditions, including stronger institutional adoption and further regulatory clarity in the United States.

Analysts say XRP would first need to reclaim key resistance levels around $1.57, $1.67 and $1.80 before any major bullish breakout could develop.

For now, traders remain focused on whether XRP can hold its current support zone as uncertainty continues to dominate the digital asset market.

News.Az