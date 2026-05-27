Tesla breaks ground on 700MWh Megapack facility in Belgium

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Tesla has reportedly broken ground on a new 700 megawatt hour Megapack battery storage facility in Belgium, marking another step in the company’s global expansion of large scale energy storage infrastructure.

According to reports circulating in the energy sector, the project is expected to use around 180 Tesla Megapack battery units and represents an investment of approximately $116 million, News.az reports.

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The new facility highlights growing European demand for battery energy storage systems as countries accelerate renewable energy integration and seek to stabilize electricity grids amid rising solar and wind generation.

Tesla’s Megapack systems are designed for utility scale energy storage projects and are increasingly being deployed worldwide to help power grids manage peak electricity demand, improve grid reliability and support renewable energy expansion. A single Megapack unit can store nearly 4 MWh of electricity depending on configuration.

Belgium has emerged as one of Europe’s fastest growing battery storage markets in recent years, with several large projects either under construction or already operational.

Earlier projects in Belgium included a 50 MW/200 MWh battery storage system using 53 Tesla Megapacks in Wallonia, as well as additional large scale battery projects supported by Tesla technology.

The latest Belgian project comes as Tesla continues to rapidly expand its energy storage business globally. The company has been increasing Megapack production capacity through its Megafactory operations in California and Shanghai while also developing new battery manufacturing facilities in the United States.

Tesla’s energy generation and storage division has become one of the company’s fastest growing segments, helping offset slowing growth in its electric vehicle business. Industry analysts say large scale battery deployment is expected to play a critical role in future electricity systems as governments push for carbon reduction and greater renewable energy adoption.

The Belgium Megapack facility is expected to strengthen regional energy resilience while supporting Europe’s transition toward cleaner and more flexible power infrastructure.

News.Az