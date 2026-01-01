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Why do kidnappers in Nigeria increasingly target schoolchildren?
Nigeria has experienced a disturbing rise in mass kidnappings over the past decade, with schoolchildren becoming one of the most frequent targets.
06 Jun 2026-01:10
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