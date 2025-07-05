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Deportees
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Fifteen individuals, reportedly from South America, who were deported from the US, have arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo.18 Apr 2026-14:29
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Kosovo has begun accepting migrants deported from the United States who are not originally from Kosovo, caretaker Prime Minister Albin Kurti confirmed on Thursday. The move follows an agreement with the Trump administration for Kosovo to initially take in 50 third-country nationals removed from U.S. territory.12 Dec 2025-15:14
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South Sudan has told the Trump administration it is open to accepting more migrants deported from the United States.30 Jul 2025-14:12
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The deportation of citizens of Eurasian nations from the United States experienced a sharp uptick in 2024 over the previous year, according to the annual report released by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, News.az reports citing Eurasianet.
07 Jan 2025-11:23
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