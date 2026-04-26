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Ernie Dosio
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Ernie Dosio
Nature strikes back: Big-game hunter trampled by elephants in Gabon
An American millionaire big-game hunter has died after being crushed by a group of elephants during a hunting expedition in Gabon.
26 Apr 2026-16:03
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