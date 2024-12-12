News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Eu Membership
Tag:
Eu Membership
Ukraine and EU leaders strike deal on EU membership plan
11 Dec 2025-21:59
Ukraine to host an EU summit to advance its membership bid
11 Nov 2025-18:25
Moldova appoints pro-EU Munteanu as new prime minister
01 Nov 2025-17:42
EPC summit highlights divisions over Ukraine's EU membership
02 Oct 2025-17:57
Hungary defies Brussels and Kyiv: No to accelerated EU membership for Ukraine– INTERVIEW
16 May 2025-11:00
Hungary warns against speeding up Ukraine’s EU membership
10 Apr 2025-21:31
EU Council president urges Zelenskyy on Ukraine's EU bid
27 Jan 2025-23:31
Thousands in Georgia participate in human chain protests against government
28 Dec 2024-19:59
Georgia should not pursue EU membership if it requires compromising its core values, stated the president-elect
15 Dec 2024-23:20
Public-political situation in Georgia ahead of the presidential election
12 Dec 2024-14:28
Latest News
One dead after car crashes into tractor in Azerbaijan's Tartar
Kia launches EV2 compact SUV with 448 km range in Europe
Curry powers Warriors to 137-103 rout of Kings
Mass protests in Iran leave at least 51 dead
Selen Gorguzel among four celebrities detained in Istanbul
New giant panda pair makes public debut in Malaysia
Drone strike triggers oil depot fire in Russia
North Korea claims new South Korean drone incursion
Why Armenia and Iran are moving toward strategic partnership
Home Alone actor Daniel Stern cited in solicitation case
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31