Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit North Korea next week

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Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to North Korea from June 8 to 9 at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Chinese officials announced on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Xi, who also serves as general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will travel to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea for a two day visit, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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The invitation was extended by Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK.

The upcoming visit is expected to focus on bilateral relations and regional issues. China remains North Korea's most important diplomatic and economic partner, and high level exchanges between the two countries are closely watched by the international community.

No further details about the agenda of the visit were immediately released.

The trip will mark another high profile meeting between Xi and Kim as Beijing and Pyongyang continue efforts to strengthen political and strategic ties amid evolving regional and global developments.

News.Az