Jason Williams, Patrick Mahomes at Game 2 of Women's College World Series

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was among the notable figures in attendance as Texas Tech faced Texas in Game 2 of the Women's College World Series championship series in Oklahoma City.

Mahomes, a former Texas Tech star and three time Super Bowl champion, attended the game alongside his wife, Brittany Mahomes, at Devon Park. The couple also attended Game 2 of last year's championship series, when Texas Tech secured a victory to level the series, News.az reports.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Patrick Mahomes tears ACL, out until next NFL season

Chiefs triumph over Chargers, extend record NFL streak

Freddie Freeman’s historic grand slam secures Dodgers’ game 1 victory over Yankees

Mahomes has played an important role in supporting Texas Tech athletics through Team Mahomes, a name, image and likeness initiative that helps provide opportunities for Red Raiders athletes.

The NFL star was also involved in the recruitment and retention of Texas Tech softball standout NiJaree Canady, one of the most dominant pitchers in college softball. Earlier this year, Mahomes presented Canady with her Golden Ticket for the Athletes Unlimited Softball League draft, where she was selected second overall by the Texas Volts.

Another prominent sports figure in attendance was former NBA champion Jason Williams, whose daughter Mia Williams plays second base for Texas Tech.

Williams, selected seventh overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 1998 NBA Draft, won an NBA championship with the Miami Heat in 2006 and remains one of the league's most recognizable point guards.

The former NBA star had previously left Oklahoma City before Game 1 of the championship series, explaining that he wanted the focus to remain on the players rather than himself.

"I feel like I was feeling too much heat out there, to be honest with you," Williams said on Greg Olsen's podcast. "It was all about me, and I decided as a dad to come on back home and let them girls shine. I've had my shine, mine's over. It's time for them girls to shine."

Texas Tech entered Game 2 seeking another victory against the Longhorns as the Red Raiders continued their pursuit of a national championship, with support from some of the most famous athletes connected to the university.

News.Az