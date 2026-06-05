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Norway oil companies, unions agree wage deal, averting strike

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Norway oil companies, unions agree wage deal, averting strike
Source: Reuters

Norwegian oil companies have agreed to a wage deal with three ​labour unions, preventing any strike action that would have ‌disrupted output, negotiators for both sides said on Friday.

Labour unions had said nearly 8% of Norwegian offshore oil and gas workers planned to strike if wage mediation ​failed, and the industry estimated that this would have cut ​output by an initial 45,500 barrels of oil equivalent ⁠per day, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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A strike could also have been expanded at any ​time, with significant impact on production, union officials had warned.

Norway produces ​more than 4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, almost equally divided between crude and natural gas, and any reduction could impact markets ​at a time when Middle East output is curtailed by ​the Iran war.
A general annual pay increase of 42,000 Norwegian crowns ($4,493) was agreed, ‌including ⁠offshore compensation and holiday allowance, officials said.

"In addition, shift and night supplements will increase by NOK 5 and NOK 8 respectively. Adjustments have also been made to variable supplements, along with ​some technical changes ​to the agreements," ⁠Offshore Norway said in a statement.

Any output reduction would initially have involved operators Equinor (EQNR.OL), opens new tab, Aker BP (AKRBP.OL), opens new tab, ​Okea (OKEA.OL), opens new tab and ConocoPhillips (COP.N), opens new tab, according to Offshore Norway.

The negotiations ​between ⁠Norwegian oil companies and the labour unions covered most production workers on Norway's oil and gas installations, while some oil service and ⁠exploration ​drilling employees will hold separate talks at ​a later date.

The state-appointed mediator leading the talks confirmed an agreement had been ​reached.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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