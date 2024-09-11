- News
- Global Economic Forecast
Tag:
Global Economic Forecast
-
The global economy is entering a period of profound transformation. Shifting demographics, rapid technological innovation, geopolitical competition, climate-related investments, artificial intelligence, energy transition policies, and changing trade patterns are expected to reshape the balance of economic power over the remainder of the decade.18 Jun 2026-16:15
-
-
-
-
The Energy Information Administration of the US Department of Energy (EIA) has lowered its forecasts for global demand growth for oil and liquid hydrocarbons (LH) due to retrospective adjustments, while the expectations for demand themselves have become higher, says the EIA in its monthly report , News.az reports.11 Sep 2024-16:20
-