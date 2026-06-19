Ryanair CEO O’Leary to remain until 2032
Michael O'LearyPhotographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
Ryanair, said on Friday it has extended CEO Michael O'Leary's tenure until April 2032 and granted him options over 10 million shares under his new contract.
The airline said O'Leary's remuneration, comprising a "modest annual salary and a capped annual bonus", will be tabled at the company's 2026 annual general meeting for shareholder approval, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The Irishman has been the dominant force at one of Europe's largest low-cost carriers since he took over as chief executive in 1994.
By Ulviyya Salmanli