Ryanair CEO O’Leary to remain until 2032

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Ryanair, said on ‌Friday it has extended CEO Michael O'Leary's tenure ​until April 2032 ​and granted him options ⁠over 10 million ​shares under his new ​contract.

The airline said O'Leary's remuneration, comprising a "modest annual salary ​and a capped ​annual bonus", will be tabled at ‌the ⁠company's 2026 annual general meeting for shareholder approval, News.Az reports, citing Reuters

The Irishman has ​been the ​dominant ⁠force at one of Europe's ​largest low-cost carriers ​since ⁠he took over as chief executive in ⁠1994.

News.Az